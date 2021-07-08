UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims Two More Lives In KP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Covid-19 claims two more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 153 new cases were reported across the province during last 24 hours, said daily updates released by Health Department on Thursday evening.

With two more deaths the total tally from the disease has reached to 4348 while the number of Corona patients climbed to 139,008.

As many as 98 patients have been recovered from the disease raising the total number of recovered persons to 133,102.

Similarly, a total of 9547 Corona tests were conducted during the period that reached the total number of tests to 2,156,699.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

6 minutes ago

Boeing Wins $321.6Mln Contract With UK to Service ..

6 minutes ago

Spanish Court Names Oil Firm Repsol, CaixaBank as ..

6 minutes ago

CSTO Joint Headquarters Chief Highly Appreciates R ..

6 minutes ago

NAB files appeals against Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Is ..

6 minutes ago

Six injure in roof collapse incident

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.