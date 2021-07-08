Covid-19 claims two more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 153 new cases were reported across the province during last 24 hours, said daily updates released by Health Department on Thursday evening.

With two more deaths the total tally from the disease has reached to 4348 while the number of Corona patients climbed to 139,008.

As many as 98 patients have been recovered from the disease raising the total number of recovered persons to 133,102.

Similarly, a total of 9547 Corona tests were conducted during the period that reached the total number of tests to 2,156,699.