COVID-19 claims two more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as 52 new cases were reported in various areas of the province during the last 24 hours.

According to KP Health Department, the total number of recoveries in a single day is 45 and the total number of recoveries so far is 175,306.

The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 8,062 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 3,932,411. Both the deaths were reported in Peshawar Division.