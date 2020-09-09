UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 97,389 after the registration of 83 new cases.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, a total number of deaths in the province had been recorded 2,213 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura, seven in Gujranwala, eight in Rawalpindi, two in Sialkot, two in Multan, two in Khanewal, five in Faisalabad,one in Chineot, one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Rahimyar Khan, six in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Okara and one new case was reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department had conducted 1,026,080 tests for COVID-19 so far while 93,601 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Khanewal Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Afghanistan f ..

18 seconds ago

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

17 minutes ago

Texas Man Charged With Allegedly Making Islamic St ..

3 minutes ago

38 criminals held in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

S. Korea to mass-produce self-propelled mortar sys ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.