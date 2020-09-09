COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 97,389 after the registration of 83 new cases.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, a total number of deaths in the province had been recorded 2,213 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura, seven in Gujranwala, eight in Rawalpindi, two in Sialkot, two in Multan, two in Khanewal, five in Faisalabad,one in Chineot, one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Rahimyar Khan, six in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Okara and one new case was reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department had conducted 1,026,080 tests for COVID-19 so far while 93,601 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.