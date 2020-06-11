COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives In Sialkot Dist
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:37 PM
Two more people died of coronavirus, here on Thursday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Two more people died of coronavirus, here on Thursday.
In Daska, local NGO's worker, Shahid Nazir (35), died of COVID-19 disease, and was buried in Shaheedaan graveyard, according to official sources.
In Pasrur tehsil, a coronavirus victim, Razia Bibi (45), was buried by the rescuers in a local graveyard in village Nangal Bajwa, added the sources.