COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives In Sialkot Dist

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Sialkot dist

Two more people died of coronavirus, here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Two more people died of coronavirus, here on Thursday.

In Daska, local NGO's worker, Shahid Nazir (35), died of COVID-19 disease, and was buried in Shaheedaan graveyard, according to official sources.

In Pasrur tehsil, a coronavirus victim, Razia Bibi (45), was buried by the rescuers in a local graveyard in village Nangal Bajwa, added the sources.

