COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 163 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as two more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,613 while 163 new cases emerged when 9,790 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He added that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,613 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 9,790 samples were tested which detected 163 cases that constituted 1.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,667,820 tests have been conducted against which 473,348 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.1 percent or 459,962 patients have recovered, including 59 overnight.

The CM said currently 5,936 patients were under treatment, of them 5,747 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 178 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 175 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 163 new cases, 31 have been detected from Karachi, including 13 from East, 10 South, five Korangi, two Central and West one. Mirpurkhas has 19, NausheroFeroze 17, Jamshoro 12, Sujawal and Sanghar 11 each, Dadu 10, Shaheed Benazirabad eight, Hyderabad and Thatta seven each, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Larkana and Umerkot five each, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar three each and Matiri one.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 23,552,681 vaccinations have been administered upto November 22th, and added during the last 24 hours 74,310 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,626,991 vaccines have administered which constituted 44.01 percent of the vaccine eligible population.