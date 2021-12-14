UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives, Infects 237 Others In Sindh

Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:02 PM

As many as two more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,640 and 237 new cases emerged when 13,608 tests were conducted in Sindh during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as two more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,640 and 237 new cases emerged when 13,608 tests were conducted in Sindh during last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Tuesday. He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,640 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 13,608 samples were tested which detected 237 cases that constituted 1.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,910,822 tests have been conducted against which 477,313 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,740 patients have recovered, including 52 overnight.

The CM said currently 3,933 patients were under treatment, of them 3,774 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 139 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 237 new cases, 54 have been detected from Karachi, including 25 from South, 21 East, 3 Central, 2 Korangi and West each, 1 Malir. Thatta has 16, Tando Allahyar, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas 14 each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 13 each, Dadu and Sukkur 12 each, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 11 each, Kashmore 10, Shikarpur 9, Jamshoro 8, Jacobabad 7, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar 4 each, Badin, Umerkot and Sanghar 3 each, Hyderabad 1.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 25,864,619 vaccinations have been administered upto December 12th, and added during the last 24 hours 246,935 vaccines were inoculated - in total 26,111,554 vaccines have administered which constituted 47.70 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

