Covid-19 claims two more lives, infects 277 in Rwp during last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 277 more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 42,926 in the Rawalpindi district, while two lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 39,764 from Rawalpindi and 3162 from other districts.

Among the new patients, 69 belonged to the Potohar town, 59 from Rawal town, 51 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 23 from Taxila, 20 from Gujjar Khan,18 from Islamabad,17 from Kallar Syeda, Seven from Kahutta, five from AJK, three from Kotli Sattian and one each from Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Khsuhab, Pak Patan.

"Presently,73 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 26 in the Institute of Urology,19 in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 17 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, Nine in the Holy Family Hospital and one of each in the Attock and BARMWT Hospital.

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 39 stable and 30 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,847,208 people, including 44,581 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 2574 were quarantined, including 2501 homes and 73 in the isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,2731 samples were collected, out of which 2454 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 10.14 per cent.