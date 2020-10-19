UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives, Infects 286 Others In Sindh: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:08 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 286 others in Sindh: Chief Minister

As many as 286 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 8182 tests were conducted raising the tally to 142,134 while two more patients were died, lifting the tally to 2583 in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 286 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 8182 tests were conducted raising the tally to 142,134 while two more patients were died, lifting the tally to 2583 in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

He added that two more patients of COVID19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2583 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

The CM Sindh said that 8182 samples were tested against which 286 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,540,247 tests have been conducted which 142,134 cases were detected all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 135,296 patients have recovered, including 471 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4,255 patients were under treatment, of them 4014 in isolation, five at isolation centers and 236 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 169 patients was stated to be critical, including 22 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 286 cases, 200 have been detected from Karachi. They include 62 from East, 49 South, 47 Korangi, 26 Malir, 12 Central and four West. Hyderabad has 27 cases, Badin and Kashmore eight each, Larkana six, Kambar four, Matiari three, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur two each, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to wear masks, keep washing hands and avoid hand shake, to contain COVID19.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Badin Sanghar Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

26 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

26 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

36 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

56 minutes ago

Police officials' welfare on priority: AIG South P ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry awards hon ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.