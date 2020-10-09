COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 339 others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2543 and 339 new cases emerged when 10,615 samples were tested raising the tally to 139,910

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2543 and 339 new cases emerged when 10,615 samples were tested raising the tally to 139,910.

In a statement issued here from CM Sindh House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that two more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2543 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 182 more patients recovered raising the number of patients recovered so far to 132,559 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that 10,615 tests were conducted against which 339 cases were detected that constituted 3.1 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 1,457,083 samples have been tested which diagnosed 13,910 cases all over Sindh that came to 10 percent overall detection rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 4808 patients are under treatment, of them 2543 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 301 at different hospitals.

The condition of 187 patients is stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 339 new cases, 194 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from South, 70 East, 24 Central, 12 Korangi and eight Malir.

Shaheed Benazirabad has 15 cases, Hyderabad 12, Badin 10, Sujawal nine, Sukkur seven, Jamshoro and Larkana six each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar five each, Kambar and Matiari four each, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Umderkot two each, Ghotki, Kashmore and Naushehroferoze one each.