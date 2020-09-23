UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives, Infects 408 Others: CM Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 408 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the current coronavirus situation report said that two more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,471 and 408 new cases emerged when record 18360 tests were conducted raising the tally to 134,845.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that two more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2471 that constituted 1.8 per cent death rate.

The CM Sindh said that 18,360 samples were tested against which 408 cases emerged that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,274,684 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 134,845 cases, of them 95.

6 percent or 128,964 patients recovered, including 154 overnight.

According to the chief minister, currently 3,410 patients are under treatment, of them 3120 are in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 285 in different hospitals. The condition of 146 patients is stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 408 new cases, 184 have been detected from Karachi division, including 62 from South, 37 East, 33 each in Central and Korangi, Malir 12 and seven West.

He added that Badin has 31 cases, Larkana six, Ghotki four, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Umerkot two each and Dadu one.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Larkana Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

22 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

31 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.