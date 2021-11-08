Covid-19 claims two more patients, infects 250 others

As many as two more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,598 and 250 new cases emerged when 14,130 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as two more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,598 and 250 new cases emerged when 14,130 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that two more patients of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,598 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 14,130 samples were tested which detected 250 cases that constituted 1.8 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,524,600 tests have been conducted against which 471,191 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 451,392 patients have recovered, including 65 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,201 patients were under treatment, of them 11,980 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 201 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 198 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 250 new cases, 50 have been detected from Karachi, including 19 from Korangi, East and Central 13 each, Malir three & South one. Dadu has 39, Hyderabad 25, Badin 24, Jamshoro 20, Matiari 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, NausheroFeroze 12, Sanghar 10, Tharparkar 11, Mirpurkhas eight, Tando Muhammad Khan seven, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot six each.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.