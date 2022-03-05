COVID-19 claims two more patients, infects 341 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as two more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,085 and 341 new cases emerged when 8,318 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that two more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,085 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Shah said that 8,318 samples were tested which detected 341 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,988,326 tests have been conducted against which 566,805 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 539,206 patients have recovered, including 232 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,514 patients were under treatment, of them 19,358 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 149 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 141 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 341 new cases, 110 have been detected from Karachi, including 92 from South,13 East, 3 Malir and 2 Central. Hyderabad has 68, Jamshoro 21, Tando Muhammad Khan 16, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Matiari 13, Ghotki 12, Dadu and Shikarpur 9 each, Nausheroferoze and Thatta 8 each, Sujawal 7, Sukkurand Umerkot 6 each, Badin, Tando Allahyar and Jacobabad 5 each and Mirpurkhas 4.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 48,112,133 vaccinations have been administered upto March 3rd, and added during the last 24 hours 93,339 vaccines were inoculated - in total 48,205,472 vaccines have administered which constituted88.15 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged people of the province to follow SOPs.