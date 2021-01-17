UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims18 More Lives, Infects 922 Others: CM Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

COVID-19 claims18 more lives, infects 922 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 18 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,793 and 922 new cases emerged when 10,945 samples were tested.

A statement issued here from CM house on Sunday, he said that eighteen more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,793 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,945 samples were tested which diagnosed 922 cases that constituted 8.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,577,063 tests have been conducted against which 235,576 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 213,624 patients have recovered, including 691 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 18,159 patients were under treatment, of them 17,190 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 956 in different hospital.

He added that the condition of 872 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 922 new cases, 721 have been detected from Karachi, including 219 from South, 190 East, 141 Central, 84 Korangi, 59 Malir and 28 West.

Hyderabad has 38 cases, Dadu 32, Mirpurkhas 17, Badin 13, Nausheroferoze and Khairpur 11 each, Larkana 9, Jamshoro 8, Kashmor 6, Ghotki and Umerkot 5 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 4, Sujawal 3, Kamber 2, Tharparkar, Sukkur and Thatta 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Sunday Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

56 minutes ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

56 minutes ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.