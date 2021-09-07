UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Clams 98 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:59 AM

COVID-19 clams 98 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows that 3, 316 new cases of Coronavirus have emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2021) Pakistan reported 98 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The data shared by National Command and Operation Centre said that 3,316 new cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same perod.

The official fgures showed that as many as 52,314 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained six point three three per cent. The death toll from the pandemic has reached to 26,330.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan had said the government is committed to provide the best medical services at public hospitals for mothers and children in the country.

During a visit to Mother and Child Health Center Aabpara, Islamabad he said innovative steps are being taken to further improve the facilities to control the mother and child mortality rate in the country.

He assured expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program to decrease the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease

