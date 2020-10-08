UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: CM Appeal For Avoiding Overcrowded Places, Following SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

COVID-19: CM appeal for avoiding overcrowded places, following SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to citizens to avoid overcrowded places and follow anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to remain safe from the pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM asserted that timely decisions helped in overcoming the pandemic and anti-corona steps of the government had been acknowledged at the global level.

While issuing details about the corona situation in the province, he said the total number of active corona patients was 1,521 while 96,506 had recovered.

Similarly, two corona patients died and 124 new cases had been reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab, he added. He said that 10,712 were tested during the last 24 hours and total number of deaths so far recorded were 2,247 due to coronavirus a in the province.

