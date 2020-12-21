UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Confinement Changes Students' Learning Strategies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:40 AM

COVID-19 confinement changes students' learning strategies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) said in a report issued here that there was a significant positive effect of the COVID-19 confinement on students' performance.

"The COVID-19 confinement changed students' learning strategies to a more continuous habit, improving their efficiency", it said.

"For better scores in students' study are expected due to COVID-19 confinement that can be explained by an improvement in their learning performance", it further added.

The report aims at supporting education decision making to develop and implement effective education responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report explains that the necessary social isolation measures will disrupt school-based education for several months in most of the countries around the world.

The report revealed that absence of an intentional and effective strategy to protect opportunity to learn during this period could cause severe learning losses for students.

