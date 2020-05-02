UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Reach 238 In Sialkot District

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:19 PM

COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 238 in Sialkot district

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases soared to 238 in Sialkot district on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases soared to 238 in Sialkot district on Saturday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that the test reports of 68 quarantined suspected patients were found positive, pushing the total number of confirmed infections to 238 in the district.

He said that all confirmed coronavirus patients had been shifted to local hospitals for their medical treatment.

