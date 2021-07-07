COVID-19, Congo SOPs to be implemented at cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan has directed the authorities to ensure standard operating procedures(SOPs) regarding anti-COVID-19 and Congo at all cattle markets to be established for Eid ul Azha at 16 designated points of the district.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, these markets would be set up at Adiala Road, Bhatta Chowk and Chakri road in tehsil Rawalpindi, Domelli bridge in Gujar Khan, tehsil road lower bazaar in Murree, around bypass in Kalar syedan, Chawera bazaar in Kotli sattian, Tungi road in Kahutta, around GT road near Sharif hospital and Sunday bazaar in Taxila and around POF bazaar in the Wah Cantt.

DC directed officials of the Livestock and Health department to ensure fumigation and spray of Cattle at the entry and exit points of the city for prevention of Congo virus.

The staff of the departments should be deployed and their duty roasters be sent to the DC office, and this exercise be continued till Eid ul Azha, he added.