COVID-19 damaged improving national economy: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of Maritime Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said the national economy was on right track due to hectic efforts of the economic team of the prime minister and his team but unfortunately it was again on decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said coronavirus was a global crisis and even developed countries were failed to combat it till date.

The minister said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Financial Affairs Abdual Hafeez Sheikh had improved the national economy which the present government had inherited in a fragile condition.

He said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to select the persons for his assistance or advisers.

Zaidi said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ruling on Sindh province from decades but failed to improve the health sector, adding were many hospitals in the province which did not have a single ventilator.

He said partial lockdown was imposed in the country but complete lockdown would not in favour of the poor masses, adding everyone should have to avoid doing politics over the issue of COVID-19.