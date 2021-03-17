UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Rate Reaches To 1.7 % In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

COVID-19 death rate reaches to 1.7 % in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :One more patient of COVID-19 lost his life here on Wednesday in which the death toll reached to 4,469 that constituted the death rate to 1.7 percent in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement.

He said that 10,590 samples were tested which detected 384 cases that constituted 3.6 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 3,172,228 tests have been conducted against which 262,206 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.6 percent or 253,237 patients have recovered, including 196 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,500 patients were under treatment, of them 4,206 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 285 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 256 patients was critical and 40 of them shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 384 new cases, 150 have been detected from Karachi, including 41 from East, 35 South, 27 Malir, 24 Central, 21 Korangi and 2 West.

Badin has 39, Hyderabad 27, Matiari 22, Sanghar 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Mirpurkhas 11, Kamber 10, Jacobabad 8, Nausheroferoze, Sujawal, Sukkur, Umerkot and Shikarpur 7 each, Ghotki and Jamshoro 6 each, Khairpur 5, Larkana 3, Kashmore 2 and Dadu 1.

The Chief Minister urged people to strictly follow the SOPs during their outdoor activities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

16 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

22 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

31 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

31 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

37 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.