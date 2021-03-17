COVID-19 death rate reaches to 1.7 % in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :One more patient of COVID-19 lost his life here on Wednesday in which the death toll reached to 4,469 that constituted the death rate to 1.7 percent in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement.

He said that 10,590 samples were tested which detected 384 cases that constituted 3.6 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 3,172,228 tests have been conducted against which 262,206 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.6 percent or 253,237 patients have recovered, including 196 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,500 patients were under treatment, of them 4,206 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 285 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 256 patients was critical and 40 of them shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 384 new cases, 150 have been detected from Karachi, including 41 from East, 35 South, 27 Malir, 24 Central, 21 Korangi and 2 West.

Badin has 39, Hyderabad 27, Matiari 22, Sanghar 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Mirpurkhas 11, Kamber 10, Jacobabad 8, Nausheroferoze, Sujawal, Sukkur, Umerkot and Shikarpur 7 each, Ghotki and Jamshoro 6 each, Khairpur 5, Larkana 3, Kashmore 2 and Dadu 1.

The Chief Minister urged people to strictly follow the SOPs during their outdoor activities.