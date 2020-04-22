UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Pakistan Rises By 17 To 209 Over Past Day - Government

Wed 22nd April 2020

COVID-19 Death Toll in Pakistan Rises By 17 to 209 Over Past Day - Government

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Pakistani government said on Wednesday that the death toll from the coronavirus disease in the country had grown by 17 to 209 over the past 24 hours.

According to the authorities, as of Wednesday, a total of 9,748 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 2,156 people have fully recovered from the disease.

The highest number of those infected is recorded in Punjab province (4,328 cases) and followed by Sindh province (3,053 cases).

The authorities said that some 118,000 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country.

