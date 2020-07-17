COVID-19 death toll reaches 20 in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The death toll from COVID-19 pandemic has reached 20 in Mianwali district and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 403 so far, according to official sources.

Briefing Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Parvez Iqbal here on Friday, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr Mian Kashif Ali said 346 patients had recovered from the disease and shifted to their home.

Out of remaining 37 confirmed patients, 36 had been quarantined at their homes, he added.

Dr Parvez Iqbal directed the medical officers, nurses and other paramedical staff for working more efficiently and carrying on work on screening, sampling and monitoring of COVID-19 patients as usual.