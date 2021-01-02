UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Deaths Data To Be Collected Through Survey: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood on Saturday said data of deaths caused by COVID-19 pandemic would be collected through survey in Hazara Division.

He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss issue regarding COVID-19, anti-polio drive, dengue fever and forest cutting in Hazara division.

The commissioner stated that the survey would reveal number of people died of Coronavirus and number of those who died of other diseases. He directed the concerned sections to provide required data within a week.

Riaz Khan said anti-polio drive would start from January 11 and continue till January 15.

While briefing the commissioner Hazara division, health department officials said that during the five-day drive 906881 children under five years of age would be vaccinated in the division whereas 4315 teams would immunize children on 119 bus stands and 391 designated centers and monitored by 1375 supervisors.

Riaz Khan emphasized that no child under age of five would left in the district from immunization.

He directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer to submit data in time and warned that action would be taken against those who submit data late.

If the anti-polio teams would face any issue, they must contact with concerned District Commissioner or District Health Officer.

Commissioner Hazara while discussing illegal cutting of forest said they have imposed section 144 on cutting trees and strict action would be taken against violaters.

