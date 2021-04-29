UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Desk Set Up At Ramzan Bazaar; 99,468 Jabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

District Administration has set up a special counter at Ramzan sasta bazaar to create awareness among the masses about the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration has set up a special counter at Ramzan sasta bazaar to create awareness among the masses about the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Anwar Ul Haq informed that the desk has been established at Chungi no 22 Rawalpindi Cantonment area in collaboration with the Rotary club.

DC asked the residents that following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the virus is in the interest of the people and citizens should avoid unnecessary movement, maintain distance and wear masks.

Meanwhile, the district health authority reported Thursday that 99,468 people have been jabbed themselves against the lethal virus at 24 vaccination centres of the district since the inoculation started on March 10.

Authority stated that 15,443 front line workers while 84,025 people including senior citizens have received the dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine so far.

