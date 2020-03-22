UrduPoint.com
Covid-19; DIG For Ensuring Accused Screening Before Sending To Lockup

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Covid-19; DIG for ensuring accused screening before sending to lockup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), (Operations), Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all the police stations to ensure the screening test of accused from the area hospital before sending them into lockup.

According to a press release, the DIG has issued special directions in wake of Coronavirus for the protection of police personnel and the accused.

Waqar also ordered to ensure the availability of soap, tissue paper and water at all entry points of police offices as well as at police stations following the directions of Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

He asked the police stations' staff to maintain a distance of minimum six feet between the visitors and the accused besides wearing gloves while receiving applications from them.

He said hand sanitizers and tissue papers should be available in all police mobiles.

