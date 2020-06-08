ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), which had been sealed on Saturday after a senior officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), would resume its routine operations from Tuesday, a spokesman said.

"A detailed disinfection process has been carried out in the whole building, following which the office is being made operational as per routine from Tuesday," SNGPL spokesman Shahid Akram said in a news release.

Soon after the SNGPL officer contracted virus on Saturday, General Manager Muhammad Zahoor had ordered to seal the office and suspend all operations including customer services.

However, emergency services remained intact, during the three-day period of suspension, through telephone.

The GM said the company was providing all possible services to its valued customers in the coronavirus evolving situation, besides taking care of safety and health of its staff and officers.

He said the company had adopted all the required Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the office and provided sanitizer facilities at different locations.

The company has requested the consumers to avoid visiting the office unnecessarily in the prevailing coronavirus situation.