COVID-19: Domestic Flight Operations' Suspension Extended For Another 16 Days

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

COVID-19: Domestic flight operations' suspension extended for another 16 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 29 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The previous extension announced by the Aviation Division was effective till May 13.

"As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman of the Aviation Division said in a news release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged, he added.

On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled/non scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week initially.

Later, the suspension had been getting extensions from time to time in view of the COVID-19 evolving situationin the country.

