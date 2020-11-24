UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Educational Institutes To Remain Closed From Nov 26 In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:31 AM

COVID-19: Educational institutes to remain closed from Nov 26 in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :All the educational institutes including madrassahs (seminaries), universities, colleges and tuition centres will be closed from November 26 in the federal capital in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the educational activities would be limited to home and only be allowed through internet.

However, all examinations except recruitment and professional tests had been postponed. "Hostels will only accommodate 2/3 students," the tweet added.

The decision to this effect came following the Inter-Provincial education Ministers Conference convened to discuss school closures.

The conference held by Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan earlier in the day.

All ministers have mutually decided to keep the educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed.

However, online classes will continue from November 26, to December 24, after which winter break would start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021.

