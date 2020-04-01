UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19: Educationists Stress Online Classes To Ward Off Students Losses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:40 PM

Covid-19: Educationists stress online classes to ward off students losses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Senior educationists have stressed launch and promotion of quality online education to ward off students academic losses in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and prevailing emergency circumstances.

Rehan Younas, executive director of the University of Sialkot, told APP that Pakistan's several leading universities had established a very strong consortium, which had launched practical initiatives for betterment of students during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that education was being imparted successfully through distance learning (online) under the Covid-19 Education Programme in several universities, saying that the universities were playing crucial role in handling coronavirus situation by providing online education.

Rehan Younas said that the University of Sialkot had taken lead by successfully launching Learning Management System (LMS) and promoting the online education. He said that now 100 per cent students of University of Sialkot were getting their online education while staying at their homes.

He said that scientists, doctors and faculty members of the University of Sialkot, Rifah University, Rifah Institute of Public Policy, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, University of the Punjab Lahore, University of Balochistan, People's University of Medical and Health Sciences Nawab Shah and other institutions were included in the consortium.

They had been actively working for designing a simplified, easy, dignified and advanced online education system for students.

Faisal Manzur, chairman University of Sialkot, said that online education system was producing desired results. He said that online education was also helping win the battle against coronavirus.

Senior educationist Muhammad Ejaz Butt said that no one could deny the importance of the online education in this modern era. "Time is ripe to encourage and promote online education to avert the educational losses of students, to be caused by the emergency circumstances,'' said Pro Dr Saeedul Hassan Chishti, vice chancellor University of Sialkot.

Several students, while talking by telephone, said that they were glad to have this online education system in University of Sialkot, which had been launched for the first time in Sialkot.

"We are happily getting our education now online while staying at our homes. Education in any shape should be continued for students to avert their educational losses in such emergency circumstances.''Students said that though there were the coronavirus emergency holidays in the shape of lockdown, but we are getting our education online and we are also safe from coronavirus while staying at our homes as well.''

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Balochistan University Of The Punjab Education Holidays Lead Sialkot From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

12 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

26 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

31 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

46 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.