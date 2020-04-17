COVID-19 emerged as global challenge: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that the COVID-19 has emerged as an global challenge and this was a very crucial time for the whole world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan government was doing all efforts to support the people in this critical situation, while the Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly concerned about the healthcare facilities in the country.

Minister urged the people should follow the guidelines of the government properly and observe social distancing to stay safe. Meanwhile the death rate due to coronavirus in Pakistan was not as high as compared to other countries.

He said it was a major challenge for all of us and I pray to overcome this challenge with minimum loss. There would be problems and issues but we would defeat this COVID-19 challenge with unity and collective efforts.