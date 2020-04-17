UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Emerged As Global Challenge: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

COVID-19 emerged as global challenge: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that the COVID-19 has emerged as an global challenge and this was a very crucial time for the whole world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan government was doing all efforts to support the people in this critical situation, while the Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly concerned about the healthcare facilities in the country.

Minister urged the people should follow the guidelines of the government properly and observe social distancing to stay safe. Meanwhile the death rate due to coronavirus in Pakistan was not as high as compared to other countries.

He said it was a major challenge for all of us and I pray to overcome this challenge with minimum loss. There would be problems and issues but we would defeat this COVID-19 challenge with unity and collective efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World All Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

5 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

35 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

50 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

50 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.