COVID-19: Emergency services available for 24 hours at PINS

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Like all other hospitals, all departments at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) have been made functional to deal with coronavirus patients, round the clock.

This was stated by Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood adding that "Skype" and "WhatsApp" ID numbers have been released to provide guidance about the facilities of neuro diseases.

PINS executive director said people with neuro disorders could contact on Skype from 9am to 9pm at pins.neurosurgery@gmail.

com and could call at WhatsApp 03099649586.

He said that the same number could be called for guidance on mobile phone.

He said that the PINS Emergency Department would be active 24 hours, and special medical services would be provided for curbing coronavirus during these days.

He said: "There is no doubt that like the rest of the world, we are facing a special situationwith regard to coronavirus and in these situations, doctors, nurses who are acting as the front-lineare appreciable."