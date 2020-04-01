UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Emergency Services Available For 24 Hours At Punjab Institute Of Neuro-Sciences

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:25 PM

COVID-19: Emergency services available for 24 hours at Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences

Like all other hospitals, all departments at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) have been made functional to deal with coronavirus patients, round the clock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Like all other hospitals, all departments at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) have been made functional to deal with coronavirus patients, round the clock.

This was stated by Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, adding that "Skype" and "WhatsApp" ID numbers have been released to provide guidance about the facilities of neuro diseases.

PINS executive director said people with neuro disorders could contact on Skype from 9am to 9pm at pins.

neurosurgery@gmail.com and could call at WhatsApp 03099649586. He said that the same number could be called for guidance on mobile phone.

He said that the PINS Emergency Department would be active 24 hours, and special medical services would be provided for curbing coronavirus.

He said: "There is no doubt that like the rest of the world, we are facing a special situation with regard to coronavirus and in these situations, doctors, nurses who are acting as the front-line are appreciable."

Related Topics

World Punjab Mobile Same All From WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

11 minutes ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

11 minutes ago

‘UAE’s moral duty in helping other nations is ..

1 hour ago

Spain deaths top 9,000 but epidemic passes peak

1 minute ago

Hawkers for inclusion in relief package list

1 minute ago

10 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.