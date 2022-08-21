COVID-19 engulfs IIOJK as the occupied Kashmir reports 276 fresh positive cases

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Aug, 2022 ):In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State, a total 276 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) were reported on Sunday.

Around 41 from Jammu division and 235 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 476044, says a report reaching here on Sunday from the line of control.

According to the daily report on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 476044 positive cases, 2597are Active Positive (448 in occupied Jammu Division and 2149 in occupied Kashmir Division), 4779 have died; 2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division following ugly health conditions and lack of require medical facilities in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Himalayan State.

The report further said that out of 26366174 test results available, 476044 samples have tested positive and 25890130 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 9,903 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours, the report added.