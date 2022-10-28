Covid-19 EPI Programme: 2nd dose of vaccine for children to start from Oct 31

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation Punjab (EPI) is launching round-II of the Paediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign in five districts of the province for the 2nd dose of vaccine to children between the ages of 5 to 12 from October 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Expanded Programme on Immunisation Punjab (EPI) is launching round-II of the Paediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign in five districts of the province for the 2nd dose of vaccine to children between the ages of 5 to 12 from October 31.

Director Health Services EPI Dr Ahtisham Ul Haq while addressing a media briefing here at a local hotel on Friday said that in the second round, the follow-up Covid-19 vaccine dose would be administered to only those children who had received the first dose in the previous round of campaign.

He expressed his confidence that the second round of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign would be as big a success as was the first, and that parents would extend full support to make Covid-free Punjab.

On this occasion, Additional Director EPI Dr Abdul Jabbar, said that globally, pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaigns had shown positive results and greatly helped curtail the virus. The results showed no harmful effects of the vaccine on children, so parents were urged across the province to complete their children's vaccination, said Dr Abdul Jabbar.

"We are hoping for as big immunisation numbers as we have for adults in the province", he added.

The current campaign would be operated between Oct 31 and Nov 05, for 5 to 12 years old children in five districts, namely Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Okara.

The EPI Punjab had dedicated 6,586 teams for this campaign while 773 fixed stations had been installed aiming maximum coverage, he revealed.

In September, the Expanded Program on Immunisation, on the directions from the NCOC and the FDI, conducted the first round of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign in which 97 per cent of children (4.6 million) were administered the first dose.

The Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) with JSI-USAID was the lead partner along with UNICEF & WHO as implementing partners with EPI Punjab for this campaign.

Media Briefing was organized by EPI in collaboration with USAID-JSI while a large number of senior health officials including Dr Rana Sohail, Director Headquarter, Dr Shahid Magsi, Director Hepatitis Control Program, Dr Aamir Mufti, Director CDC, senior officials of DGPR, and representatives of WHO and UNICEF were also present.