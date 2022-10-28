UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 EPI Programme: 2nd Dose Of Vaccine For Children To Start From Oct 31

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Covid-19 EPI Programme: 2nd dose of vaccine for children to start from Oct 31

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation Punjab (EPI) is launching round-II of the Paediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign in five districts of the province for the 2nd dose of vaccine to children between the ages of 5 to 12 from October 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Expanded Programme on Immunisation Punjab (EPI) is launching round-II of the Paediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign in five districts of the province for the 2nd dose of vaccine to children between the ages of 5 to 12 from October 31.

Director Health Services EPI Dr Ahtisham Ul Haq while addressing a media briefing here at a local hotel on Friday said that in the second round, the follow-up Covid-19 vaccine dose would be administered to only those children who had received the first dose in the previous round of campaign.

He expressed his confidence that the second round of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign would be as big a success as was the first, and that parents would extend full support to make Covid-free Punjab.

On this occasion, Additional Director EPI Dr Abdul Jabbar, said that globally, pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaigns had shown positive results and greatly helped curtail the virus. The results showed no harmful effects of the vaccine on children, so parents were urged across the province to complete their children's vaccination, said Dr Abdul Jabbar.

"We are hoping for as big immunisation numbers as we have for adults in the province", he added.

The current campaign would be operated between Oct 31 and Nov 05, for 5 to 12 years old children in five districts, namely Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Okara.

The EPI Punjab had dedicated 6,586 teams for this campaign while 773 fixed stations had been installed aiming maximum coverage, he revealed.

In September, the Expanded Program on Immunisation, on the directions from the NCOC and the FDI, conducted the first round of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign in which 97 per cent of children (4.6 million) were administered the first dose.

The Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) with JSI-USAID was the lead partner along with UNICEF & WHO as implementing partners with EPI Punjab for this campaign.

Media Briefing was organized by EPI in collaboration with USAID-JSI while a large number of senior health officials including Dr Rana Sohail, Director Headquarter, Dr Shahid Magsi, Director Hepatitis Control Program, Dr Aamir Mufti, Director CDC, senior officials of DGPR, and representatives of WHO and UNICEF were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Hotel Okara Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Lead September October Media Mufti From Million

Recent Stories

Sindh govt committed to launch public transport ma ..

Sindh govt committed to launch public transport manufacturing plant: Sharjeel In ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 90,300 cusecs water

IRSA releases 90,300 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philip ..

At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

2 minutes ago
 DHS Focused on Securing US Election System Ahead o ..

DHS Focused on Securing US Election System Ahead of Midterms - Policy Chief

2 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks world community's vibrant role ..

AJK President seeks world community's vibrant role to settle Kashmir-dispute:

24 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Concerned About Alleged Chinese 'A ..

Blinken Says US Concerned About Alleged Chinese 'Aggression' Toward Taiwan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.