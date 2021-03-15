UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Excise Dept. Advises Public To Avoid Visiting Head Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19: Excise dept. advises public to avoid visiting head office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad on Monday advised public to opt for online means for vehicle registration and transfer as the Federal capital witnessed an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Talking to APP, Excise Director Bilal Azam said people were being encouraged for maximum use of the 'City Islamabad Application' to get online appointment for the purpose so as to reduce gathering at the office in compliance with the Coroanvirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said a comprehensive drive had been launched to sensitize the masses about availability of online appointment system at the 'City Islamabad App'.

Bilal said people should contact excise office through the application to get their vehicles transferred and registered at their door steps.

Citizens might also get online appointment by contacting official phones numbers of the ETO 051-90395386 and051-2775386, he added.

He said vehicle owners should visit the ETO website www.Islamabadexcise.gov.pk for collecting their registration card.

