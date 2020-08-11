UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: FDE To Complete Admission Process In Three Phases

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

COVID-19: FDE to complete admission process in three phases

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced that it will complete the admission process of all classes for the year 2020 in federal public educational institutions in three phases keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has announced that it will complete the admission process of all classes for the year 2020 in federal public educational institutions in three phases keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a FDE notification, in phase one, admission process for Higher Secondary school Certificate Part-I, BS and Associate Degree Programme (ADP) has been started in ICT Colleges.

While, in second phase, admission process for class six to 10 shall be started and admission for Primary classes shall be carried out in third phase as per admission policy issued earlier this year.

However, heads of institutions are reiterated to ensure all safety measures keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic during the whole admission process.

As per details, the admission process for class six to 10th has also been started which will be completed by 25th August 2020.

The admissions for class prep to five may be started from 1th September 2020 and be completed by 11th September.

The date of admission test shall be uniform and in line with the admission policy.

FDE further stated that the details regarding admission procedure of prep class shall be issued later. All classes shall be commenced from 15th September.

Furthermore, all teaching staff are considered on duty with immediate effect and all Heads of Institution may call their respective teaching faculty for assistance during admission process for working of academic activities as per proposed date of opening of Institutions and for any other official cause.

This shall be entirely the prerogative of Head of Institution to call as many numbers of teaching faculty as needed, it added.

However, precautionary measures ensuring social distancing and maintaining health and hygiene should be adopted.

The Area Education Officers are therefore requested to ensure the above mentioned instructions in true letter and spirit and provide maximum facilitation to the general public about for admission process, the notification mentioned.

Related Topics

Education May August September HSSC 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for h ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP employs ‘Maharati’ platform in containme ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 64,110 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

51 minutes ago

Trump says men may be 'insulted' by Biden's female ..

5 minutes ago

Power Division starts reviewing DISCOs performance ..

5 minutes ago

Preparations of Independence Day in full swing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.