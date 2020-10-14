COVID-19: FDE to remain close on Thursday, Friday

Due to coronavirus cases surfaced in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), it would remain closed for the next two days - October 15 and 16 (Thursday, Friday).

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, it has been decided by the competent authority that all officials/ officers will work from home except directors for the next two days.

All officers/ officials are advised to keep their cell phones on and will not leave the station as they are to stay in touch with the office through internet and cell phone facilities for discharge of their official duties from home.