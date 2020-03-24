COVID-19: 'First Response Unit' set up in ICT police headquarters: IGP

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have set up a 'First Response Unit' (FRU) at its headquarters to provide first aid to its staff, contracting the coronavirus in line of the duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have set up a 'First Response Unit' (FRU) at its headquarters to provide first aid to its staff, contracting the coronavirus in line of the duty.

"The unit will come into action soon after any of the police personnel or officer shows the coronavirus symptoms," said a statement issued here by the ICT police.

Senior Superintendent Police Headquarters Irfan Tariq will look after the administrative affairs of the 'FRU'. Two rooms have been dedicated for the unit which kept oxygen tanks, nebulizer, normal saline and other sentential items.

All the staffers performing duty at the unit were trained by the National Institution of Health to ensure proper handling of emergency situation. One doctor would remain present at the 'FRU' to assist the staff around the clock.

"The safety of every police officer and personnel is our top priority," the press release quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar as saying.