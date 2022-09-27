COVID-19, flood/rain relief awareness workshop held for media persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANDS Pakistan Larkana chapter with the support of UNICEF and the Sindh government, organized a one-day Covid-19 and flood/rain relief awareness workshop for the media focal persons at Larkana Press Club(LPC) on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :HANDS Pakistan Larkana chapter with the support of UNICEF and the Sindh government, organized a one-day Covid-19 and flood/rain relief awareness workshop for the media focal persons at Larkana Press Club(LPC) on Tuesday.

In Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, 'HANDS Pakistan', a charity organization, with the support of UNICEF and the Sindh government, continues to provide emergency aid to the victims of floods and rains.

In this regard, Hands Pakistan Larkana chapter Project Manager Ghulam Mohammad Brohi, Program Associate Shafqat Wagan and District Admin Officer Athar Ali Chana told the media persons in the workshop that Hands Pakistan extended their services to the victims in 10 relief camps of Larkana.

Engaged in supplying water, providing washrooms for the rain/Flood victims, the organization is busy in spreading smile in this testing time.

They said that on behalf of HANDS, the relief work at tent cities established in villages and others were going on as they were trying to continue the emergency relief work up to 10 relief camps because not only in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts but the entire Sindh had been submerged due to flood and rain water and currently affected the people.

They also told that the priority was to to provide rations, tents and other relief goods for which their NGO was trying to alleviate the suffering of the victims.