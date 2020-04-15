COVID-19 forces Sikhs to celebrate Baisakhi with simplicity

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The centuries-old Sikh religious festival of Baisakhi was celebrated with simplicity due to the coronavirus pandemic at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal on Tuesday.

With a few participants, the Granthi Kulbeer Singh offered the main Bhog ceremony while Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Satwant Singh offered the Ardas.

On this occasion, special prayers were also carried out by Sikh elders for safety and prosperity of Pakistan in this testing time when whole world is suffering from coronavirus pandemic.

Baisakhi- celebrations to mark the new year of Sikh religion and also known as spring harvest festival is an important event in Sikh Calendar in which not only Sikhs living in Pakistan celebrate the event at Gurdwara Punja Shaib Hassanabdal but also highest number of pilgrims from India as well as across the world participate the three-day festival here.

Chief Pastor Kulbeer Singh said in an extraordinary step to prevent from coronavirus pandemic, the Sikh community has closed all gurdwaras and offered the highest religious festival in low key with few participants.

President Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Satwant Singh and Dr Aamer Ahmed Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) expressed and shared their best wishes for the local and international Sikh community with the hope and pray that soon Sikh pilgrims across the world will be visiting these Gurdwaras again when the situation will be normalized.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Imran Gondal said in a joint meeting of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), it was unanimously decided that this year there would be no celebrations of Baisakhi and no pilgrims would be allowed to visit from India and rest of the world and the event was observed in low key on Tuesday.