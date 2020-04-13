UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID 19: Forests Dept Offers Jobs To Daily Wagers, Labourers For 10BTAP Plantations

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

COVID 19: Forests Dept offers jobs to daily wagers, labourers for 10BTAP plantations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has offered jobs to daily wagers and labourers under 10 Billions Trees Afforestation Project (10BTAP) to help them financially during prevailing difficult situation of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has offered jobs to daily wagers and labourers under 10 Billions Trees Afforestation Project (10BTAP) to help them financially during prevailing difficult situation of coronavirus.

Forest Department Spokesman told APP on Monday that workforce in many countries across world were loosing jobs due to COVID-19 but Forest Department KP was offering jobs to thousands of labourers and daily wagers including women in their hometowns across the province and paying remuneration on daily basis to them to live a dignified life.

As per the Government guidelines and protocols, the labourers in nurseries established almost in all districts were maintianing physical distance of six feet and covering their faces during plantations activities besides helping the Government endeavoures to counter climate change challenges.

The Forest Department has established big and small nurseries of different species to bring maximum areas under plantation during ongoing 10BTAP campaigns.

The spokesman said 1.20billion saplings off different species have been planted in the first phase of BTAP and another one billion trees would be sown by 2023.

10BTAP has been extended to erstwhile Fata where vast land was available for afforestration to achieve the set target with the help of public, farmers, national building departments, civil society, students and others stakeholders.

The spokesman said if every person plant ten saplings and properly look after it then over one billion trees would be planted in a year.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Women All Government Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1,799 cases registered over violations of Section ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

46 seconds ago

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockd ..

47 seconds ago

MoHR prepares policy recommendations to mitigate i ..

48 seconds ago

PDMA dispatches 1500 safety kits, 6000 face masks, ..

50 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2,558 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.