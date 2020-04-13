COVID 19: Forests Dept offers jobs to daily wagers, labourers for 10BTAP plantations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has offered jobs to daily wagers and labourers under 10 Billions Trees Afforestation Project (10BTAP) to help them financially during prevailing difficult situation of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has offered jobs to daily wagers and labourers under 10 Billions Trees Afforestation Project (10BTAP) to help them financially during prevailing difficult situation of coronavirus.

Forest Department Spokesman told APP on Monday that workforce in many countries across world were loosing jobs due to COVID-19 but Forest Department KP was offering jobs to thousands of labourers and daily wagers including women in their hometowns across the province and paying remuneration on daily basis to them to live a dignified life.

As per the Government guidelines and protocols, the labourers in nurseries established almost in all districts were maintianing physical distance of six feet and covering their faces during plantations activities besides helping the Government endeavoures to counter climate change challenges.

The Forest Department has established big and small nurseries of different species to bring maximum areas under plantation during ongoing 10BTAP campaigns.

The spokesman said 1.20billion saplings off different species have been planted in the first phase of BTAP and another one billion trees would be sown by 2023.

10BTAP has been extended to erstwhile Fata where vast land was available for afforestration to achieve the set target with the help of public, farmers, national building departments, civil society, students and others stakeholders.

The spokesman said if every person plant ten saplings and properly look after it then over one billion trees would be planted in a year.