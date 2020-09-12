UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: G-6 Weekly Bazar To Reopen Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

COVID-19: G-6 weekly Bazar to reopen Sunday

A weekly Bazar of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will reopen on Sunday (tomorrow) with the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A weekly Bazar of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will reopen on Sunday (tomorrow) with the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

The decision was taken after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation in the Federal capital, which was under control, said a news release issued by the MCI on Saturday. The Bazar had been closed since August 13.

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz urged all the stakeholders to ensure strict compliance of the anti-Covid guidelines in the Bazar. "No one will be allowed to enter the marketplace without a face mask while the stallholders and visitors will be obliged to ensure the implementation of social distancing protocols," he said in a news release.

Related Topics

Islamabad August Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

55 seconds ago

Mali leaders to conclude talks on transition govt

56 seconds ago

Springboks Pollard to have knee injury scan on Mon ..

58 seconds ago

North Macedonia Exploring Possibility of Procuring ..

59 seconds ago

Conference of Chairmen & DGs of Punjab Development ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner holds e-Kutcheri

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.