COVID-19: Gilgit-Islamabad air route operational for flights; Spokesman says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Saturday said the Gilgit-Islamabad air route was operational for flights amid increased preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Gilgit airport is operational and handles flights from Islamabad," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a statement here.

He said the airport was disinfected in detail on daily basis in line with the guidelines of health experts to avoid the contagious virus.