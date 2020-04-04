UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Gilgit-Islamabad Air Route Operational For Flights; Spokesman Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:24 PM

The Aviation Division on Saturday said the Gilgit-Islamabad air route was operational for flights amid increased preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Saturday said the Gilgit-Islamabad air route was operational for flights amid increased preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Gilgit airport is operational and handles flights from Islamabad," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a statement here.

He said the airport was disinfected in detail on daily basis in line with the guidelines of health experts to avoid the contagious virus.

