COVID-19: Gilgit-Islamabad Air Route Operational For Flights; Spokesman Says
The Aviation Division on Saturday said the Gilgit-Islamabad air route was operational for flights amid increased preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
"The Gilgit airport is operational and handles flights from Islamabad," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a statement here.
He said the airport was disinfected in detail on daily basis in line with the guidelines of health experts to avoid the contagious virus.