COVID-19: Govt. approves SOPs for passenger, chartered flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has approved the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passengers and chartered international flights to Pakistan, effective from April 14-19.

"The SOPs comprehensively cover effective steps required to control the spread of COVID-19", Aviation Division spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said.

He said that the health and safety of both the passengers as well as the flight crew have been kept in focus while taking the decision.

The airlines and operators of air crafts, he said, will have to follow strict health safety measures including required steps involving pre-embarkation stage, during the flight, and post-embarkation stage.

The spokesman said that the SOPs have been formulated on the basis of best industry practices in the world.