ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Tuesday approved the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for private international flights to Pakistan, effective from April 14-19, under which all passengers, crew and ground handling agents would have to follow strict preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The SOPs comprehensively cover effective steps required to control the spread of COVID-19," Aviation Division spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said.

He said the health and safety of both the passengers as well as the flight crew had been kept in focus, while the operators and Ground Handling Agents for private aircraft would have to follow the strict health safety measures required to be taken at pre-embarkation, during flight, and post-embarkation stages.

The spokesman said the SOPs had been formulated on the basis of best aviation industry practices, adopted in the contemporary world.