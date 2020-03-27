UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Govt Decides To Cancel PIA Flights To Toronto, London, Manchester, Birmingham Till April 4

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

COVID-19: Govt decides to cancel PIA flights to Toronto, London, Manchester, Birmingham till April 4

The government on Friday decided to cancel the planned special flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham till April 4 as per preventive measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The government on Friday decided to cancel the planned special flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham till April 4 as per preventive measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision has been taken in the meeting of National Coordination Committee, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said in a press release.

"These flights will be rescheduled after April 4."Furthermore, he said flights to Europe, America and Canada would only be operated by PIA after April 4, when the operations were expected to resume.

