ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The suspension of international flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division, said in a press release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in the previous orders would remain unchanged, he added.