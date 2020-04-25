COVID-19: Govt. Extends Suspension Of Int'l Flight Operations Till May 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:39 PM
The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The suspension of international flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division, said in a press release.
Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in the previous orders would remain unchanged, he added.