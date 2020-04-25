UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Govt. Extends Suspension Of Int'l Flight Operations Till May 15

Sat 25th April 2020

COVID-19: Govt. extends suspension of int'l flight operations till May 15

The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The suspension of international flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division, said in a press release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in the previous orders would remain unchanged, he added.

