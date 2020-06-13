UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Govt To Realign Kamyab Jawan Programme Under Strategy 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:06 AM

COVID-19: Govt to realign Kamyab Jawan Programme under strategy 2020-21

The Annul Development Programme (ADP) 2020-21 has hinted to realign the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to empower the country's youth during the post-coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Annul Development Programme (ADP) 2020-21 has hinted to realign the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to empower the country's youth during the post-coronavirus situation.

"Kamyab Jawan Programme will be reviewed and re-aligned to meet the evolving demands of social and economic wellbeing of young people during post COVID-19 crises with a strong emphasis on saving livelihoods of young people especially in vulnerable informal economy sectors," said the budget document released on Friday.

Technical training of youth in conventional and High -End/High- Tech trades under 'Skill for All' programme would be shifted to distant/ virtual training and E-learning so that employability of youth would not suffer in socio-economic impacts of COVID -19.

"This will expand the pool of skilled workforce in all sectors of economy bridging demand and supply gap of skilled workforce." Under the Start-up Programme, business Incubation Centres (BICs) would be established to promote youth entrepreneurship with focus on post COVID-19 recovery.

To ensure sustainability of the programme during COVID-19 social distancing period, all necessary training would be imparted online and virtual. The national start-up ecosystem would provide training in entrepreneurship to one million young people and launch 10,000 start-ups by 2023 to create jobs and economic activities.

The Higher education Commission would execute the Start-up Pakistan Programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Budget Young HEC Post All Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.