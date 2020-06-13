COVID-19: Govt to realign Kamyab Jawan Programme under strategy 2020-21

The Annul Development Programme (ADP) 2020-21 has hinted to realign the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to empower the country's youth during the post-coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 )

"Kamyab Jawan Programme will be reviewed and re-aligned to meet the evolving demands of social and economic wellbeing of young people during post COVID-19 crises with a strong emphasis on saving livelihoods of young people especially in vulnerable informal economy sectors," said the budget document released on Friday.

Technical training of youth in conventional and High -End/High- Tech trades under 'Skill for All' programme would be shifted to distant/ virtual training and E-learning so that employability of youth would not suffer in socio-economic impacts of COVID -19.

"This will expand the pool of skilled workforce in all sectors of economy bridging demand and supply gap of skilled workforce." Under the Start-up Programme, business Incubation Centres (BICs) would be established to promote youth entrepreneurship with focus on post COVID-19 recovery.

To ensure sustainability of the programme during COVID-19 social distancing period, all necessary training would be imparted online and virtual. The national start-up ecosystem would provide training in entrepreneurship to one million young people and launch 10,000 start-ups by 2023 to create jobs and economic activities.

The Higher education Commission would execute the Start-up Pakistan Programme.