COVID-19 Guidelines Following Remained Unsatisfactory During Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

COVID-19 guidelines following remained unsatisfactory during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday told that the surge in COVID-19 cases was likely to accentuate due to unsatisfactory following of guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) by masses.

The meeting reviewed and analysed the COVID-19 latest cases including existing coronavirus cases, deaths, patients on ventilators and estimates of new possible coronavirus cases of Eid holidays shared by the ministry of health.

The forum noted that the following of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines regarding COVID-19 remained very scarce during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The forum stressed enhanced role of federating units for implementing guidelines and SOPs of COVID-19 to contain the pandemic.

