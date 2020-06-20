UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Has Changed People's Lifestyle: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the lifestyle of people.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that people must observe social distancing and wear face-masks when they come out of their homes and offices. He said that no one was able to tell for sure how long coronavirus would stay, therefore observing precautionary measures and following the government instructions were utmost necessary to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

He said that the Punjab government had sealed corona hotspots in the cities and this step had been taken with a consultation to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control had taken decisions after reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

Citizens should display discipline and strictly follow the condition of wearing a mask, he urged. He said the law would take action over the violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs). More steps would be taken constantly to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.

